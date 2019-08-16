Analysts Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $3.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $11.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

UTHR traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $285,412.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,040,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,379,000 after acquiring an additional 799,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,583,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

