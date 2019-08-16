Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 178.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 77.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 44,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,728. The company has a market cap of $69.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.79. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 110,806 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 58,998 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 418,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

