Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 178.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 77.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 44,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,728. The company has a market cap of $69.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.79. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 110,806 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 58,998 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 418,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.