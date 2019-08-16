Analysts Expect Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) to Post -$0.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Portola Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.94% and a negative return on equity of 352.12%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 608.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PTLA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTLA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,702. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.18.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

