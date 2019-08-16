Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $914.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post sales of $914.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $923.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $903.00 million. Snap-on posted sales of $898.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.60.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $147.61. 9,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $189.46. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In related news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 326.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 34.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

