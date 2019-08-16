Analysts Set $1.00 Target Price for MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MoSys an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, ValuEngine raised MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MoSys stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,910 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.44% of MoSys as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MOSY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,207. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. MoSys has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
MoSys Company Profile
MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.
