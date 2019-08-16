Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) PT at GBX 2,088

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,100.67 ($27.45).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Admiral Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,041 ($26.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 12th.

ADM stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,137 ($27.92). 362,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,550. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,901 ($24.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,202.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,161.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 63 ($0.82) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

