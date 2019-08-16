Analysts Set China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Target Price at $78.00

Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

CBPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBPO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter worth about $6,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,575,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 446.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the second quarter worth about $8,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBPO traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,375. China Biologic Products has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $105.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.26.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Biologic Products will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

