Analysts Set Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) PT at GBX 5,977.67

Shares of Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,977.67 ($78.11).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,650 ($73.83) to GBX 5,720 ($74.74) in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($77.75) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of FERG traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,900 ($77.09). 188,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,918.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,479.68.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

