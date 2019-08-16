Analysts Set United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) PT at $18.88

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.

UNFI has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,429. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,162,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

