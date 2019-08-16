Analyzing AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY)

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR N/A N/A N/A HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR 4.21% 6.80% 4.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR $5.83 billion 5.52 $1.18 billion $3.08 23.82 HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR $6.18 billion 0.96 $258.51 million $2.51 22.81

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR beats HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes and strategic operations, such as sales and reservations, inventory management, and other operational processes. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, and information technology services; and financing and e-commerce businesses. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

