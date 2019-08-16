Angus C. Russell Buys 35,000 Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Angus C. Russell purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,005. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. 1,074,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,093. The firm has a market cap of $706.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.90. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 913.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.57%. TherapeuticsMD’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

