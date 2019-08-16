Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Angus Energy PLC (LON:ANGS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 6460004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of $6.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.77.

Get Angus Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick James Clanwilliam acquired 1,515,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £30,303.04 ($39,596.29).

Angus Energy Company Profile (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.