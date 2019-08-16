ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANIP. Raymond James cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $871.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 8.14%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 19,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $1,423,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Nash purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.76 per share, with a total value of $99,358.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,027.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 237.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 55,466.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

