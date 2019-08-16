Anpario (LON:ANP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $356.67

Anpario PLC (LON:ANP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $356.67 and traded as low as $330.00. Anpario shares last traded at $340.00, with a volume of 12,403 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 356.67.

In other news, insider Karen Prior purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £17,850 ($23,324.19).

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

