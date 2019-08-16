ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANZBY. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ANZ from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ANZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of ANZ stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,951. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. ANZ has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

