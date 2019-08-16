Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.33). Apollo Endosurgery posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 126.08% and a negative net margin of 69.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,084. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

