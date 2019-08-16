Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.19. 3,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $882.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

