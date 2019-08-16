Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $11.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

APTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of APTX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.22. 98,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,772. The company has a market cap of $108.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,504.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. Analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

