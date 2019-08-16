Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Aptinyx alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptinyx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.71.

APTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 1,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.03. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,504.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. Analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 263,458 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.