Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Trading Up 6.8%

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 424,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 624,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AQMS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aqua Metals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 66.04% and a negative net margin of 1,081.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 37,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,060 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.