Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.46, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.59% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%.

ARCT stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 101,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,706. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $131.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 170,152 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 927,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 111,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.