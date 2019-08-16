Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. The business had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5,782.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6,578.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

