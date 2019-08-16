Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions primarily in North America. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is headquatered in Lancaster, Pa. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AFI. Gabelli lowered shares of Armstrong Flooring from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong Flooring from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of AFI stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.30. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.32. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $177.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Armstrong Flooring’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,399,925 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $37,739,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

