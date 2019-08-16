Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARW. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arrow Global Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Arrow Global Group to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 309 ($4.04).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

Arrow Global Group stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 192.40 ($2.51). 341,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.04. Arrow Global Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284.58 ($3.72). The stock has a market cap of $341.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.