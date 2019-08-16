ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASOMF. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASOS from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered ASOS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF remained flat at $$27.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. ASOS has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

