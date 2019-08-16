AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,900 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) target price (up previously from GBX 5,400 ($70.56)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 6,470 ($84.54) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,688.24 ($87.39).

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,275 ($95.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,349.30 ($96.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,755.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,227.49. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion and a PE ratio of 42.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

