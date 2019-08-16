Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $135,076.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,490.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

