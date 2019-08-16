ATBCoin (ATB) Price Down 30.6% Over Last Week

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $117,423.00 and $169,642.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,387.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.64 or 0.02996319 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00753303 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00019211 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

