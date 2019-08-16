ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $17,069.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00722226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000788 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002770 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 352,762,744 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.