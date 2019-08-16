Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 30,000 Shares

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 30,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Athenex alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 20,786 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $372,069.40.

On Friday, June 21st, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 23,073 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $411,853.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 631,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,843. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62. Athenex Inc has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 161.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATNX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Athenex to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 121.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 21.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.