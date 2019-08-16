Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.27. Atico Mining shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 35,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 million and a P/E ratio of 15.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Atico Mining Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

