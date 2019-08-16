Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. It offers steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems and building components. Atkore International Group Inc. is based in Harvey, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Atkore International Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,948. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.81. Atkore International Group has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $493.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.63 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 82.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore International Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $237,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

