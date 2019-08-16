ATN (ATN) Price Hits $0.0140

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One ATN token can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE, RightBTC and Allcoin. ATN has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $71.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATN has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00268099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.01319877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022581 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00095265 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. ATN’s official website is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Allcoin, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

