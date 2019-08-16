Atonomi (ATMI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $176,291.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $176,291.00 and approximately $3,998.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, Atonomi has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.30 or 0.04906960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047653 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,615,787 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

