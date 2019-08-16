Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Svb Leerink upped their price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.99.

Shares of BOLD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.06. 8,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,336. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $793,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,137.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 394,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

