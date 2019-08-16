Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) received a C$11.50 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.35.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.57. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$8.45 and a one year high of C$11.47. The stock has a market cap of $227.34 million and a PE ratio of 33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.80.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.