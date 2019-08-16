Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.99

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and traded as low as $3.51. Avianca shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 2,240 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Avianca had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avianca Holdings SA will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Avianca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Avianca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Avianca by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,832,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 289,967 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Avianca by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Avianca by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 438,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Avianca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

