Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AXLA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:AXLA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,090. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 17.42 and a quick ratio of 11.03.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,910.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $55,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,293 shares of company stock worth $337,682.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $667,000.

