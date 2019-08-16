Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AZRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Azure Power Global had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 44,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Azure Power Global by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 20.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Azure Power Global by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after acquiring an additional 249,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 1,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

