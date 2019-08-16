Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Position Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,163.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,089,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 539,434 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Shares of NYSE BHGE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 250,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,514.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.