Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BMA. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

NYSE BMA opened at $38.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Macro by 75.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,448 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Banco Macro by 532.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,607,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,256 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Macro by 626.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 750,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 646,972 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Banco Macro by 9.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 580,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Macro by 198.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 284,839 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.