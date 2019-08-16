Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €5.43 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.43 ($6.31) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €4.30 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.75 ($5.52).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.