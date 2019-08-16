Bank of America Lowers Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) to Underperform

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WLK. Barclays lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.82 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.82.

NYSE:WLK opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.61. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 17.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 295.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,447.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,848,000 after buying an additional 2,155,695 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5,430.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,820,000 after buying an additional 1,934,165 shares during the period. 29.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

