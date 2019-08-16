Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,733,900 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 2,578,500 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $27,958,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 777,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,463,000 after buying an additional 158,556 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $9,905,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $8,381,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOH stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.46. 1,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,658. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $169.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

