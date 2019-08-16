Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,230 ($29.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,128 ($27.81).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,696.20 ($22.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,076.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,034.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, for a total transaction of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,140 ($28,929.83). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,657 shares of company stock worth $17,331,296.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.