Barry Schneider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Stock

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) insider Barry Schneider bought 4,000 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barry Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Barry Schneider purchased 4,000 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $9,680.00.

LONE stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 million, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.44 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LONE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 18.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

