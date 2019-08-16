Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Shares Up 2%

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.35, 52,562 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 47,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51.

About Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA)

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

