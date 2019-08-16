Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Beazley from a hold rating to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

BZLYF opened at $7.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. Beazley has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

