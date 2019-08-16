BETAPRO GLD BULN 2X DAILY BULL ETF (TSE:HBU) Shares Up 2.2%

BETAPRO GLD BULN 2X DAILY BULL ETF (TSE:HBU)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.25, 83,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 385% from the average session volume of 17,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.19.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for BETAPRO GLD BULN 2X DAILY BULL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETAPRO GLD BULN 2X DAILY BULL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.