BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BG Staffing, Inc. is a national provider of temporary staffing services across a diverse set of industries. Its present business segments offer temp services in the Multi-Family, Professional and Commercial sectors. In the Multi-Family segment BG offers temporary workers that perform front office and maintenance personnel in 18 states (Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, N. Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island); temporary skilled contract labor for Finance & Accounting and also for IT implementation and maintenance projects nationwide from offices in 5 states (Texas, Louisiana, N. Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island); temp labor services in various skilled and unskilled positions to primarily distribution and logistics customers in its Commercial segment in 5 states (Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi). BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. BG Staffing has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BG Staffing by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,176 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BG Staffing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in BG Staffing by 68.9% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 181,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BG Staffing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BG Staffing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

